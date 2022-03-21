Gutsy Lone Biker Holds Up 'Mighty' Truck Convoy In Hilarious Video

Trailed by a din of honking horns on a Washington, D.C., street, a nervy bicyclist on Saturday kept to a determined snail’s pace to hold up a “mighty” truck convoy in a sly showdown captured on video.
Convoy live-streamer WYSIWYG-TV zipped up along a side lane in a car to confront the bicyclist, The Daily Beast reported.
“Hey, what are you doing? You have a bunch of trucks behind you!” said the driver.
The unidentified biker responded: “What’s that? I didn’t hear you. What? I didn’t hear you, what did you say? I’m sorry, I can’t hear you — it’s too loud.”
The driver responded: “Oh, it’s too loud, okay.”
That’s right, buddy.
It was a bit of sweet payback for commuters who have been dealing for three weeks with the “People’s Convoy” trucker protest against wearing masks and getting vaccines to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Trucks have been raising a din and tying up traffic, eliciting yells and flip-offs from people trying to get to work — or back home.
Twitter wits loved the biker.