Bill Barr Says Coronavirus Crisis Should Lead To Stricter Border Control

“When this period of time, at the end of April, expires, I think we have to allow people to adapt more than we have, and not just tell people to go home and hide under their bed, but allow them to use other ways — social distancing and other means — to protect themselves,” he said.

Restaurants may “have to change their protocols,” Barr said, and personal protective equipment will have to be “more broadly available.”

“I’m not suggesting we stop social distancing overnight,” Barr said. “There may come a time when we have to worry less about that. I don’t know when that will be.”

Until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available ― roughly a year from now ― there is a possibility that waves of infections will reemerge.