After Blasting Him For Big Lie, William Barr Says He Would Vote For Trump In 2024

Former Attorney General William Barr said he would vote for Donald Trump for president again, even after arguing in his new memoir that Trump went “off the rails” after the 2020 presidential election and blaming the U.S. Capitol attack on Trump’s election lies.

“I’ve certainly made it clear I don’t think he should be our nominee and I’m going to support somebody else for the nomination,” Barr told “Today” host Savannah Guthrie in an interview Monday to promote his forthcoming memoir. He argues in his book that Republicans need to pick another candidate besides Trump in 2024.

But pressed by Guthrie, Barr said he couldn’t imagine voting for the Democratic nominee — even with Trump on the ballot.

“Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr said.

“So even if he lied about the election and threatened democracy, as you write in your book ... better than a Democrat?” Guthrie asked.

“It’s hard to project what the facts are going to turn out to be three years hence. But as of now, it’s hard for me to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr said.

Barr’s admission came minutes after Guthrie read a statement Trump sent to NBC insulting Barr, calling him “lethargic” and a “coward.”

A former staunch Trump ally, Barr fell out with the former president after the 2020 election. In his book, Barr writes that Trump became increasingly unhinged as he clung to the lie the election was rigged. He blamed Trump for egging on a crowd of supporters that eventually stormed the Capitol, though he didn’t think Trump’s incitement rose to the level of a crime, The New York Times reported.

“I was pretty content with the administration up until the election. I supported his policies. He was always hard to work with and resistant to advice, but you could usually keep things on track,” Barr said. “But after the election, he went off the rails. He wouldn’t listen to anybody except a little coterie of sycophants who were telling him what he wanted to hear. And I think he did a lot of damage after the election, both with this idea the election was stolen and also by him rallying his group on the Capitol Hill, where the clear purpose was to intimidate the vice president and Congress.”

Elsewhere in “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” Barr dismisses criticism that he distorted a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the relationship between Russia and Trump’s campaign in 2016 to portray Trump in a better light, the Times reported.

Barr isn’t the only former ally burned by Trump who signaled he would grudgingly vote for him over a Democrat. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump threatened for refusing to overturn the state’s election results, didn’t rule out voting for Trump in a November interview. That was even after Trump’s attacks on him resulted in death threats.

Trump has teased another White House run in 2024 but has yet to make it official.