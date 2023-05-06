What's Hot

Kate Middleton Takes Phone Call From Fan Who Couldn't Travel For Coronation

A City Synonymous With Poverty Could Teach America How To Fight It

Peter Thiel Says He’s Freezing His Body After Death, But He’s ‘Not Convinced It Works’

At Least 8 Fake Electors Have Immunity In Georgia Election Probe

Ron DeSantis May Be Plotting To Topple Another Democratic Prosecutor In Florida

Sleuthing Neighbors Think They Know Who Dumped 500 Pounds Of Pasta

Taylor Swift Announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Ahead Of July Release

Fan Taken To Hospital Following Fall Over Railing At Phillies-Red Sox Game

'Freaky-Looking' Fanged Fish Found On Oregon Beaches

Biden Knocks 'Honest' Kevin McCarthy For What He 'Sold Away' To Become Speaker

Former GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Fined Over Gun At Airport

GOP And Democratic House Leaders Demand Russia Release Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox Newsgeraldo rivera

William Barr Torches Former Boss Donald Trump: ‘Horror Show’

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera asked the former Trump attorney general about Trump's fitness for the White House.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

William Barr, Donald Trump’s former attorney general, delivered a damning critique of the former president when asked by Fox NewsGeraldo Rivera if Trump was “fit” to be POTUS.

“If you believe in his policies, what he’s advertising as his policies, he’s the last person that could actually execute them and achieve them,” Barr, a longtime ally of Trump, replied to Rivera about the ex-POTUS at a City Club of Cleveland luncheon on Friday.

Trump “does not have the discipline, he does not have the ability for strategic thinking and linear thinking or setting priorities, or how to get things done in the system,” Barr continued.

“It is a horror show when he’s left to his own devices,” he added. “So, you may want his policies but Trump will not deliver Trump policies. He will deliver chaos.”

The backlash to that chaos, warned Barr, was that Trump’s policies would be set “much further back than they would otherwise be.”

Watch the video here:

Barr has only relatively recently soured on the former president, claiming he cannot win the 2024 election and last month called him a “weak candidate.” He also said, though, that he’d still vote for Trump if he wins the GOP nomination.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community