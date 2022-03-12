William Barr Says Trump's Not 'My Idea Of A President' Days After Saying He'd Vote For Him

Former Attorney General William Barr admitted to CNN’s Jake Tapper Friday that Donald Trump is “not my idea of a president” — just four days after he said on another network that he’d vote for Trump if the GOP picked him to run.

Barr even told Tapper that he would “absolutely” get involved to help another Republican candidate defeat Trump in the next presidential primary.

The startling comment was yet another example of Barr’s head-spinning turnabouts as the former staunch Trump supporter makes the media circuit to plug his new book, “One Damn Thing After Another.”

Barr told Tapper that he doesn’t think the Republican Party can win the White House with Trump as its candidate.

“I think the Republicans can win a decisive majority, but I don’t think we can do it with Trump. He’s just too divisive a candidate,” Barr explained.

“He’s not my idea of a president, and ... I felt he was going to lose the [last] election because he was not controlling himself. He was allowing this pettiness to come through, and I feel it’s one of his great failings,” he added.

“I think a lot of people agree with his policies. They like his strength and his directness,” Barr acknowledged. “But to the extent they support them, it’s despite ... this kind of obnoxious behavior, it’s not because of it,” he said.

On March 7 Barr said he would vote for Trump if he turned out to be the Republican nominee. “it’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie when she pressed him.

“So even if he lied about the election and threatened democracy, as you write in your book, better than a Democrat?” Guthrie asked.

“As of now, it’s hard for me to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr reiterated.

