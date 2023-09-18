Bill Belichick Throws Challenge Flag Like A Petulant Child Toward Ref's Face

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bill Belichick threw a challenge flag toward a ref Sunday like a 5-year-old throwing a hissy after being denied candy. (Watch the video below.)

The New England Patriots coach disagreed with the ball placement after running back Rhamondre Stevenson had apparently reached a first down in the third quarter but was ruled short.

Check out the bratty contempt as Belichick slams the flag down in front of the kneeling referee’s face, prompting guffaws and jokes from NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

“That’s beautiful,” Tirico said. “Shaq would have been proud of that dunk,” Collinsworth chimed in.

The coach’s appeal was rejected after a replay review and the Patriots eventually lost to Miami, 24-17, to fall to 0-2. But the moment scored as a meme.

Bill Belichick spiking the challenge flag in the refs face is going to be one of the best memes of the season 😂 pic.twitter.com/BxEiOWwN1U — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 18, 2023

I'm really enjoying the Get Off MY Lawn era of Bill Belichick's career. He really gets his money out of this challenge flag 😂 #SundayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/MxIhDgjuNP — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) September 18, 2023

The way Bill Belichick threw that challenge flag was so petty 😂 pic.twitter.com/o4MqOcDVhu — Chuck (@ChuckSportsApp) September 18, 2023

Bill Belichick doing what 90% of Twitter would do if they had the opportunity to throw a challenge flag.#SNF #NFL pic.twitter.com/YqUUqlqcPt — Pat R (@ByPatRifino) September 18, 2023

Bill Belichick with the greatest challenge flag of all time😂 pic.twitter.com/yqHfktwJ42 — Cash Goldman (@TollHouseCooks) September 18, 2023

Bill Belichick with the best challenge flag throw you have ever seen pic.twitter.com/imOsZCzLnb — HOUcards (@HoUcards) September 18, 2023