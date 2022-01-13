Bill Belichick Went All 'Top Gun' At Press Conference And Twitter Loved It

The release of the “Top Gun” sequel “Maverick” has been delayed by the pandemic, but New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is here to remind you that the film is coming. Even if it’s unintentional.

The six-time Super Bowl winner got tongues wagging by wearing a sweatshirt with “Danger Zone” emblazoned on it at a press conference Wednesday.

Belichick, whose team plays at Buffalo in a playoff game on Saturday, told a curious reporter that the hoodie was “something that the players did ... a couple years ago.”

People on Twitter, including former Patriots star Julian Edelman, showed their need for speed in posting jokes:

Bill Belichick looks like he's ready to be the TOP GUN



Saturday 8:15 pm ET | CBS and @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/G5tZGXzyyf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2022

Bill Belichick está en el Danger Zone previo al Juego de Playoff vs Buffalo



But will they crashed and burn? #Frases #TopGun pic.twitter.com/JeW3NSfLgB — Pepe Villalva (@ElPepeSports) January 13, 2022

🎵 “The further on the edge

The hotter the intensity.” 🎵



Bill Belichick rocking the ‘danger zone’ hoodie#Patriots #NEvsBUF pic.twitter.com/Iu6Uouvfxr — Mike D'Abate (@mdabateNFL) January 12, 2022

“Bill Belichick knows two things – football and fashion… The man wins Super Bowls and makes statements with his clothes.” https://t.co/X9aMnwebTq — Thom VanHorn (@MrVanHorn) January 13, 2022

Bill Belichick feels the need... the need for speed.https://t.co/tJYCSDwSdc — BroBible (@BroBible) January 12, 2022

Bill Belichick is not IN the Danger Zone. Bill Belichick IS the Danger Zone. https://t.co/BygfdHz3Ej — Charlie (@CharlieTheFive) January 12, 2022