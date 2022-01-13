Bill Belichick Went All 'Top Gun' At Press Conference And Twitter Loved It

The release of the “Top Gun” sequel “Maverick” has been delayed by the pandemic, but New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is here to remind you that the film is coming. Even if it’s unintentional.
The six-time Super Bowl winner got tongues wagging by wearing a sweatshirt with “Danger Zone” emblazoned on it at a press conference Wednesday.
Belichick, whose team plays at Buffalo in a playoff game on Saturday, told a curious reporter that the hoodie was “something that the players did ... a couple years ago.”
People on Twitter, including former Patriots star Julian Edelman, showed their need for speed in posting jokes: