Bill Belichick Struggles With His Mask And Twitter Gets In His Face

"Toucan Sam," er the New England Patriots coach, never quite mastered his face covering during his team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick might have faced his toughest opponent of all on Sunday: a face mask.

While his team was losing to the Seattle Seahawks 35-30, Belichick was going four brutal quarters with his face covering.

He got called “Toucan Sam,” and one annoyed tweeter asked: “How many incorrect ways is Bill Belichick gonna wear his mask tonight?”

The guy has won six Super Bowls with New England, but social media users reminded him that he just lost to a mask.

 
