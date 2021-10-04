New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick got caught on camera using a pencil as a toothpick, then eyeing his handiwork, during Sunday’s prime time game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Got it all, Coach? Clams for dinner? Gummy bears for dessert?

Bill Belichik using a pencil for a toothpick pic.twitter.com/EZWX9WPBvc — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 4, 2021

Fans riveted to the spectacle of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady playing his old coach and team for the first time ― and winning, 19-17― got something else to talk about.

Making sure his extra mic is in place. — Eric (@E_wreckg) October 4, 2021

He's gonna get lead poisoning!!! — Jake Kaiser (@Sportsman1600) October 4, 2021

Football guy — Jimbo Slice (@JimboSliceDa3rd) October 4, 2021

Some coaches can’t help themselves pic.twitter.com/57n2OHapzY — Zeus (@Zeus_NYC) October 4, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 he was getting a piece of that 90oz steak he ate earlier that day lmao — WestCoast Card Connection (@MRayble) October 4, 2021

Gotta say I’ve done the same. 🤷‍♂️ — Steve Hughes (@stevehughes88) October 4, 2021