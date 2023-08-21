New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Might Just Be A Swiftie

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Never in our wildest dreams did we peg Bill Belichick as a Swiftie.

But the prickly head coach of the New England Patriots revealed he was team Taylor Swift while talking football and more on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning.

Belichick told Hill and company about how he “saw a little bit of Taylor” during her three-night stop at Gillette Stadium ― the Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the Patriots.

Advertisement

During the radio interview, the eight-time Super Bowl champion commended the “Shake It Off” singer’s onstage stamina.

Breaking: Bill Belichick is (unofficially) a Swiftie. pic.twitter.com/VoY3r3lyxJ — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 21, 2023

“That was pretty impressive,” he said of Swift’s rainy May 20 concert. “She’s tough, man. (She) stood out there and played right through it.”

While he was struck by the “Anti-Hero” singer’s performance, Belichick wasn’t committing to any labels.

Advertisement

Asked if he was a bonafide Swiftie now, he said, “Officially? I don’t know about that. I don’t know what ‘officially’ is.”

After the hosts hinted that NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a fan, Belichick decided to take a small swipe at the newly-minted New York Jet.

“What does that mean, like he has a [Taylor Swift] sweatshirt or something?”

Taylor Swift performs in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 7. Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Belichick expressed his admiration for an athlete he knows all too well: former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Making it clear there was no bad blood between the pair, the coach said he was excited to celebrate the NFL great’s retirement at the Pat’s 2023 season opener in September.

Advertisement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches warmups on Aug.10 at Gillette Stadium. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Always look forward to talking to Tom and what a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach Tom,” Belichick said. “Tremendous appreciation for everything he did for me, did for our team, everything he gave us... One night’s really not enough, anywhere close to being enough for the appreciation for what Tom deserves.”

While Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, he broke some New England lovers’ hearts when he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.