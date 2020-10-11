'Saturday Night Live' Host Bill Burr Insults Just About Everyone In Controversial Monologue

Comedian Bill Burr struck a nerve with a stunned cross-section of “Saturday Night Live” viewers from white “bitches” he claimed hijacked the woke moment to gays to cancel culture to people risking their families’ lives because they’re too dumb to wear a face mask.

The “King of Staten Island” star encouraged people who don’t believe in wearing masks to have at it.

“Take out your grandparents, take out your weak cousin with the asthma. I don’t care. It’s your decision,” he said. “There’s too many people. It’s a dream come true. If you’re that dumb and you wanna kill your own family members by all means do it.”

Burr feigned surprise that Gay Pride month existed and that it lasted for the full month of June when other groups couldn’t get nearly that amount of time or a warm, sunny summer month. “That’s a little long, don’t you think? For a group of people that were never enslaved?” he asked.

He also criticized white women for appropriating the “woke movement.”

It should’ve been about people of color, but “somehow white women swung their Gucci-footed feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line,” he said.

“I don’t want to speak ill of my bitches here. But let’s go back in history here. You guys stood by us toxic white males through centuries of our crimes against humanity. You rolled around in the blood money. Occasionally, when you wanted to sneak out and hook up with a Black dude, if you got caught, you said it wasn’t consensual.” (Check it out in the video up top.)

Lots of viewers weren’t happy. Others loved it.

Good fucking lord this Bill Burr monologue on @nbcsnl is the most out-of-touch “the kids these days are too woke” pathetic shit. You could feel the audience struggling to comply with the “applause” sign. Just awful. And not because it’s “offensive,” because it SUCKS. — Rob SCARE-idan says #VOTE // #BLM #ArtIsResistance (@rob_sheridan) October 11, 2020

Bill Burr's opening monologue is just obnoxious and misogynstic. It's 2020. Someone tell him calling women "bitches" isn't funny #SNL — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) October 11, 2020

This is exactly what why I was excited to see Bill Burr host SNL tonight pic.twitter.com/VYlucaP4kI — Josiah. (@JosiahK716) October 11, 2020

Bill Burr does not give a single fuck pic.twitter.com/gUXyEhcmxi — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 11, 2020

It’s amazing Bill Burr is trying to be woke while being a misogynist POS. White Male Privilege is strong within this Louis CK clone. #SNL 🤦‍♀️ — 𝙱𝚞𝚌𝚔𝚕𝚎𝚄𝚙𝙱𝚞𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚞𝚙‼️ (@Veronicaromm) October 11, 2020

Bill Burr doing stand up should just be the entire show. #SNL — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 11, 2020