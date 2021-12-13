Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston looks so much like comic Bill Burr it isn’t even funny.

Fans marveled at the resemblance when they saw Johnston on camera without his helmet during the Texans’ home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

This stat from Seahawks-Texans pic.twitter.com/birN0gD7Ly — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 12, 2021

One big difference between the two: Burr tells jokes; Johnston plays for one of the NFL’s joke teams at the moment. Houston fell to 2-11 after its 33-13 defeat.

But both Burr and Johnston appear to be pretty good at their craft. Johnston, in his fourth year out of Ohio State, ranks 13th in the NFL this season in average yards per punt at 46.8. (He also leads the league in attempts at 71, because the Texans have a terrible offense.)

Twitter, of course, kicked around some lookalike jokes while seriously noting the two are a “dead on match.”

Wth, when did Bill Burr start playing for the #Texans? I bet the locker room is

lit🤣 #NFL pic.twitter.com/ATLGHVlqUr — Fantastic Mrs. Fox (@resistance_ms) December 12, 2021

I mean, the Texans Punter and @billburr are a dead on match pic.twitter.com/gnbXwou5zs — Establish the Russ (@am_misfit) December 12, 2021

Texans punter Cameron Johnston = lost twin brother of legendary comedian Bill Burr 💯👏#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/Gi88ASVhIT — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) December 13, 2021

The boss @billburr continues to add jobs to his resume. Comedian, writer, actor, producer, business owner, and now kicker for the NFL's shittiest team. pic.twitter.com/Vg4rjzeAov — All Things Comedy (@allthingscomedy) December 12, 2021

That is Bill Burr. Sorry, I know Bill Burr when I see him and that is Bill Burr. https://t.co/AwFE8BPIM1 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 12, 2021

The difference between Bill Burr and the Texans is that it takes Bill an entire year to drop a new hour of comedy, and the Texans drop a 3 hour special every week. https://t.co/fl0NTAL9eN — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) December 12, 2021

Wtf is @billburr doing playing for the @HoustonTexans !? He just never seemed like the type to play for such a shitty team lol #billburr #doppleganger #nflsunday pic.twitter.com/ClAEjd6ftx — Justin Zaine (@ToolHead152) December 13, 2021