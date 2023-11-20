Bill Burr Mocks People Mad That His Wife Flipped Off Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Comedian Bill Burr is mocking the MAGA faithful who are mad that his wife gave Donald Trump the finger at a recent UFC event.

Burr and his wife, actress-producer Nia Renée Hill, were at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 11 when the former president arrived and was seated near them.

Video and photos show Hill flipping two birds at Trump.

So, pretty sure that’s Bill Burr’s wife flipping off Donald Trump at the UFC pic.twitter.com/lRMj5sbUWX — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) November 12, 2023

Trump didn’t appear to see Hill’s two-fingered salute, but many MAGA members did, and went into a tizzy on social media, according to the New York Post.

Burr didn’t seem too bothered by the outcry when he was interviewed about the incident on “The Rich Eisen Show” late last week.

In fact, he mocked the outrage expressed by Trump supporters ― and the hypocrisy inherent in it.

“Those Trump guys — they’re always going, ‘Ah, you’re snowflakes, eff your feelings,’ and all of that,” Burr said. “And then you make fun of Trump, and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so disrespectful!’ You’re saying ’Eff Joe Biden!’ It’s like, you can’t have it both ways!”

Burr then explained how the whole thing went down.

“The guy walked in the arena,” he said. “Everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults?”

He added: “I mean, I don’t know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention.”