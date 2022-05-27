GOP Senator Offers Untamed Response To Question About Assault Weapons

A GOP senator’s response to why people need AR-15s was hog-wild.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), in an interview with Vice News chief political correspondent Elizabeth Landers, weighed in on why he thinks people in his home state might want to grip up with assault-style rifles like the ones used in mass killings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, among others.

Owners, Cassidy said, would tell you “killing feral pigs” makes AR-15 ownership worthwhile.

“I use it to kill feral pigs, the action of a criminal deprives me of my right,” Cassidy said, imagining a gun owner’s response.

You can watch a clip of the interview below.

.@elizlanders asked Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy why anyone would need an AR-15.



His answer: Feral pigs pic.twitter.com/MaTvWoPxQq — VICE News (@VICENews) May 26, 2022

Cassidy’s commentary comes as Republicans continue resisting gun controls following the Texas school shooting that killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers.

Republicans have proposed fortifying schools and limiting entrances into school buildings. None have suggested curbing access to assault rifles.

Cassidy’s latest support for AR-15s drew comparisons to a Twitter thread about assault weapons in 2019. In that one, singer Jason Isbell said people know what assault weapons are and know they don’t need one.

Twitter user @WillieMcNabb responded with a “legit question for rural Americans”:

Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — Willie McNabb 🐗 (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

Others piled on the memes.