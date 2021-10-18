Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said Sunday he would not vote for Donald Trump if he ran for president again in 2024.

During an interview with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, Cassidy said he doesn’t know if Trump will run in 2024, but disputed the assumption that the former president would win the GOP nomination if he did.

“President Trump is the first president ― in the Republican side at least ― to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years. Elections are about winning,” he said.

“If you want to win the presidency ― and hopefully that’s what voters are thinking about ― I think he might [not win the nomination],” he added.

Allen observed that it was “clear you ain’t voting for him.”

“I’m not,” Cassidy said.

It’s not the first time the Louisiana Republican has been among a small minority in his party to break from Trump. He was one of seven GOP senators to vote to convict Trump at the January impeachment trial.

Trump was impeached by the House for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol but acquitted by the Senate.

Cassidy told Allen he voted to convict because he took “an oath to support and defend the Constitution. And when there was a pattern of behavior that culminated as it did on January the 6th — and we’ve had revelations since — that just led me to that decision.”

He was censured by the Louisiana Republican party for doing so. Asked about it, Cassidy said: “Yeah they just chose to censure. I slept very well that night.”