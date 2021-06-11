POLITICS

Bill Clinton Takes The Subtlest Of Swings At Donald Trump Over Their Old Golf Photo

The former president had a witty response to an old picture of himself, Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg, Joe Torre and Billy Crystal.

Former President Bill Clinton threw some subtle shade in the direction of ex-President Donald Trump on Thursday when he was shown an old photograph of them together at a charity golf tournament.

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel dug up an image of Clinton, Trump, former New York Mayor-turned-conspiracy theorist Rudy Giuliani, billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg and comedian Billy Crystal at one of Joe Torre’s Safe At Home Foundation benefits.

“I just wanna say, I was mostly with Torre and Crystal,” Clinton cracked after seeing the snap.

Kimmel then sought to clarify Giuliani’s role on the day.

“Did Rudy play or was he just there to wash Trump’s balls?” he zinged.

The gag elicited smiles from both Clinton and fellow guest, author James Patterson, who were on the show to talk about their new thriller, “The President’s Daughter.”

Both later admitted Trump was probably the better golfer.

Watch the full interview here:

