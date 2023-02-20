What's Hot

Nations Oppose Russian, Belarusian Participation In Olympics: Letter

U.S. Ambassador Warns China Supplying Russia With Lethal Aid Would Be ‘Red Line’

Former GOP Official Predicts Fox News' Coverage Will Have Lasting Consequences

1 Dead, 4 Wounded, After Shooting At New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade

Beware: There's Such A Thing As Using Too Much Nasal Spray

Turkey’s Hatay Province Struck By Another Earthquake

Don Lemon Taking Monday Off At CNN Following Nikki Haley 'Prime' Comment: Report

‘Last Of Us’ Creator Compares Ellie’s Menstrual Cup To Guns, And Makes A Good Point

Can You Really Save The Planet With Your Food Choices? Here's What Experts Say

Carey Mulligan Mistakenly Gets Called BAFTAs Winner In 'Moonlight'-Like Slip-Up

The Skin Care Application Mistakes You’re Probably Making

Congress Delegation Visits Taiwan In Tense U.S.-China Moment

PoliticsBill ClintonJimmy Carter

Bill Clinton Honors Jimmy Carter On Presidents Day

Carter recently entered home hospice care in Georgia.
Paige Lavender

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Jimmy Carter, who recently entered home hospice care, on Presidents Day Monday.

Clinton said he was “thinking of” the 39th president in a tweet, which included a photo of the two.

Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention” after a series of short hospital stays, The Carter Center said in a statement Saturday.

Carter, the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 in October. He served one term in the White House before losing reelection to Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

His post-presidency was defined by his charity work with Habitat for Humanity and The Carter Center, along with human rights and political advocacy. A deeply religious Baptist, Carter taught Sunday school every other week at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, for decades after he left the White House.

Clinton and Carter both served as governors of Southern states before serving as president. In 1999, Clinton presented Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Paige Lavender - Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Popular in the Community