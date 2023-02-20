Bill Clinton Honors Jimmy Carter On Presidents Day

Former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Jimmy Carter, who recently entered home hospice care, on Presidents Day Monday.

Clinton said he was “thinking of” the 39th president in a tweet, which included a photo of the two.

On this Presidents’ Day I’m thinking of President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/fpE2RUi0Qr — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 20, 2023

Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention” after a series of short hospital stays, The Carter Center said in a statement Saturday.

Carter, the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 in October. He served one term in the White House before losing reelection to Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

His post-presidency was defined by his charity work with Habitat for Humanity and The Carter Center, along with human rights and political advocacy. A deeply religious Baptist, Carter taught Sunday school every other week at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, for decades after he left the White House.

Clinton and Carter both served as governors of Southern states before serving as president. In 1999, Clinton presented Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.