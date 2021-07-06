Bill Cosby Lashes Out At Howard University's Rebuke Of Phylicia Rashad

Bill Cosby spent his Fourth of July lashing out at Howard University for rebuking his former “Cosby Show” co-star Phylicia Rashad after she tweeted her support for the disgraced comedian.

“Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” he said in a statement released to the media.

Howard University, where Rashad serves as the dean of its fine arts college, responded to the backlash in a statement noting the actor’s tweet “lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.”

In his statement, Cosby also seemed to suggest that there was a correlation between his vacated conviction and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day,” he said. “No technicality — it’s a violation of ones rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”