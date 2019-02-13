Bill Cosby Is 'Not Remorseful Because He Did Nothing Wrong'

Bill Cosby is having an “amazing experience” in prison, according to his spokesman Andrew Wyatt.

“Despite the circumstances, he said this is an amazing experience,” Wyatt told NBC 10 Philadelphia in a series of interviews published this week.

He added that when he visits the disgraced comedian in the maximum security State Correctional Institution–Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, “he’s not sad. He’s not remorseful because he did nothing wrong.”

Wyatt added that other than him and Cosby’s attorneys, no one visits the former “Cosby Show” actor. His wife, Camille Cosby, doesn’t visit because “that’s the way he wants it,” Wyatt said, adding that Bill and Camille Cosby speak on the phone three times a day.

During sentencing, the disgraced comedian was declared a sexually violent predator, which means he has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. More than 50 women have accused the veteran entertainer of rape or sexual assault, but most of the alleged offenses were too long ago for criminal prosecution.

Asked about the dozens of other women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault, Wyatt responded, “Women do lie.”