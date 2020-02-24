Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Weinstein Verdict A ‘Sad Day’ For The Judicial System

Bill Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt has yet again shared his unique take on a controversial subject ― yet again.

Shortly after former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday on two charges of sexual assault, Wyatt released a statement — sent to HuffPost and posted on Cosby’s social media accounts — saying that the disgraced producer did not receive a fair trial due to the media attention the case received and a biased judge.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” Wyatt wrote, adding:

“Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts.” Wyatt did not mention that the jury ultimately delivered not guilty verdicts on three of the five charges he faced ― including the most serious ones.

Wyatt, after questioning whether “fairness and impartiality” toward powerful men is possible in any U.S. courtroom during the Me Too era, then ventures into extreme hyperbole territory.

“…If the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women],” he wrote. “I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves.”

“This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System,” he concluded.

Wyatt has a history of making sensationalized statements — especially about race.

In September 2018, just moments after Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, Wyatt told the press outside the courtroom that race played a part in the verdict … while comparing the disgraced comedian to Jesus.

“Mr. Cosby knows that God is watching over him. He knows that these are lies,” Wyatt said. “They persecuted Jesus and look what happened. Not saying Mr. Cosby is Jesus, but we know what this country has done to black men for centuries.”

More recently, Wyatt called comedian Eddie Murphy a “Hollywood slave” after Murphy made a joke about Cosby’s sexual assault conviction while hosting “Saturday Night Live.”