Stars Speak Out As Bill Cosby Walks Free After Overturned Conviction

In the wake of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and allowing him to walk free, many of Hollywood’s biggest names are speaking out both in support of and against the decision.

Cosby was serving his three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of “drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004,” as The Associated Press described it.

One of the first celebrities tried and convicted in the Me Too era, the 83-year-old had 60 accusers who accused him of sexual misconduct, including multiple allegations of drugging and rape.

In response to the news that Cosby would be freed from prison, celebrities like Amber Tamblyn slammed the justice system, while former “Cosby Show” co-star Phylicia Rashad praised the decision, tweeting, “A terrible wrong is being righted.”

I don't want to hear anything about how cancel culture ruined men's lives during the MeToo era reckoning for women and survivors. How we went too far. Today's news that Cosby's conviction is being overturned is proof we haven't gone far enough. Our justice system MUST change. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2021

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

My heart and soul are with all my sister survivors at this moment — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021

I wonder how many people are lining up to make deals with Cosby. too many people in Hollywood protect predator rapists and pretend to care about survivors but they really don’t. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021

Did Bill Cosby drug the PA Supreme Court?😜 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) June 30, 2021

I’m enraged, heartbroken and disgusted by Cosby’s release. I can only imagine what all his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a man of privilege. The Patriarchy rears it’s ugly head yet again. — Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) June 30, 2021

How can the Supreme Court overturn something after a conviction on a factual occurrence? Oh, excuse me, if you are male and have enough money and influence you can even be President no matter how corrupt you may be. Bill Cosby is just one of many. Look at Marilyn Manson! — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) June 30, 2021

THIS is why women do not come forward.https://t.co/6WXe4UmWXt — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 30, 2021