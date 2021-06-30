Stars Speak Out As Bill Cosby Walks Free After Overturned Conviction

In the wake of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and allowing him to walk free, many of Hollywood’s biggest names are speaking out both in support of and against the decision.
Cosby was serving his three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of “drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004,” as The Associated Press described it.
One of the first celebrities tried and convicted in the Me Too era, the 83-year-old had 60 accusers who accused him of sexual misconduct, including multiple allegations of drugging and rape.
In response to the news that Cosby would be freed from prison, celebrities like Amber Tamblyn slammed the justice system, while former “Cosby Show” co-star Phylicia Rashad praised the decision, tweeting, “A terrible wrong is being righted.”
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.