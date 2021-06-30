Bill Cosby Tweets After Release: 'I Have Always Maintained My Innocence'

The 83-year-old was freed after serving more than two years of his 10-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault on Temple University basketball coach Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Although the comedian has been accused by 60 women of sexual misconduct or assault, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sentence on the grounds that Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who initiated Cosby’s arrest, was obligated to stand by a promise Steele’s predecessor had made not to charge Cosby.

Shortly after his release, Cosby posted a tweet thanking the people who supported him “through this ordeal.”

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” he said. “Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me.”

Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/bxELvJWDe5 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 30, 2021

Twitter users unsurprisingly had some thoughts.

