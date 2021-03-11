Mayor Bill De Blasio Calls On Gov. Cuomo To Resign Following New Sexual Assault Claim

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to step down from his role following a new claim from a female aide that the New York governor sexually assaulted her.

The staffer, who has not shared her name, said Cuomo reached under her blouse and groped her late last year while she was with him at the Executive Mansion, where he lives, the Albany Times Union reported Wednesday.

The woman spoke out about the alleged assault after watching a March 3 news conference where Cuomo denied allegations from former aide Lindsey Boylan, who described being sexually harassed while working for the governor, including a 2018 incident in which she said he forcibly kissed her. Six women in total have now accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

De Blasio, who previously said Cuomo was “letting himself off the hook” for his alleged behavior, gave a more forceful statement on Thursday calling for his resignation.

“It is deeply troubling. The specific allegation that the governor called an employee of his ― someone who he had power over ― called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her is absolutely unacceptable,” de Blasio said during a news conference. “It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor. It’s as simple as that.”