D'o(ug)h! Twitter Users Cheesed Off Over Bill De Blasio’s Pizza Price Attack

Twitter users gave New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio a pizza their mind after he criticized Domino’s for selling pies at an above-normal price to people waiting for the Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve.
De Blasio sarcastically called the company “classy” for “jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays.” However, he cited a New York Post article that quoted one reveler who said the $30 pizza was “absolutely worth it.”
Criticism of the former Democratic 2020 presidential candidate came thick and fast as people on social media pointed out the flaws with his attack:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter