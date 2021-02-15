Bill Gates: Fight Against Climate Change 'Like A World War'

Anderson Cooper: “You believe this is the toughest challenge humanity has ever faced?”

Gates: “Absolutely. The amount of change, new ideas. It’s way greater than the pandemic. And it needs a level of cooperation that would be unprecedented. …”

Cooper: “It sounds impossible.”

Gates: “We have more educated people than ever. We have a generation that’s speaking out on this topic. And, you know, I got to participate in the miracle of the personal computer and the internet. And so, yes, I have a bias to believe innovation can do these things.”