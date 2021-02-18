Bill Gates: Texas Governor "Wrong" To Blame Wind And Solar Energy For Blackouts

Information released by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) confirmed that the blackouts were primarily caused by the freezing of natural gas pipelines that were not properly weatherized to withstand the cold. Wind energy, on the other hand, surpassed daily production forecasts last weekend as the winter storm swept across Texas.

Abbot himself walked back his Fox News comments at a Wednesday press conference, admitting that “every source of power” for Texas “has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also ... access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power.”

In his interview, Gates added that relying entirely on wind and solar power remains problematic and that a state like Texas needed three things in its power grid, especially as climate change ushers in more extreme weather in the future.

“One is more transmission,” Gates said. “if Texas had had slightly more of a connection [for renewables], they wouldn’t have had a problem. The second is energy storage; it’s still hard to store these amounts of energy. And finally, sources of energy that aren’t weather-dependent but are green, like nuclear.”