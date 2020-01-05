Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Make Romance Official At Golden Globes

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The pair arrived at the 77th annual ceremony on Sunday night hand in hand, weeks after sparking romance rumors when they were spotted together on a coffee date in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hader, who’s nominated for his performance in HBO’s “Barry” in the Best Actor TV Series – Comedy category, opted for a classic black tux, while the “OC” alum complemented his look with a floor-length black gown with gold accents.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Bilson’s makeup artist Amy Nadine shared a sweet snap of the couple ahead of the ceremony, writing: “And they’re off to the Globes! The cutest couple ever @rachelbilson and #billhader!”

The couple starred together in 2013’s “The To Do List,” written by the actor’s now ex-wife, Maggie Carey. Hader and Carey called it quits after 11 years of marriage in December 2017. The two share three children together: Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

Bilson previously dated “Star Wars” alum Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose.