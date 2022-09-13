Bill Hader Masks Up At Emmys And Fans Can't Cover Up Their Approval

Bill Hader didn’t win an Emmy on Monday, but he earned the respect of many fans for wearing a mask at the ceremony.
Let’s face it ― masks have become the exception in many public gatherings, even though COVID-19 is still infecting about 60,000 Americans a day and killing 330.
But Hader, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Director for the comedy series “Barry,” has an autoimmune condition and apparently wasn’t taking chances.
“We stan a safe king resisting peer pressure in the year 2022!” author Bev Katz Rosenbaum tweeted.
One photo of Hader flashing a peace sign with “Barry” co-star Henry Winkler caught the internet’s attention and invited a flood of praise.
