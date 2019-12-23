People Have Lots Of Feelings About Rachel Bilson And Bill Hader Hanging Out

Neither the former “O.C.” star or “Barry” actor have publicly confirmed anything, but they are both divorcees. Hader split from his wife of 11 years, Maggie Carey, in 2017, while Bilson split from her partner of several years, Hayden Christensen, that same year.

The duo appears to have met earlier in the decade when they co-starred in 2013’s “The To Do List,” which was written and directed by Carey.

Representatives for Hader and Bilson did not immediately return a request for comment.