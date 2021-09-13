Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card.

“I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”

Hemmer said he took out a couple of credit cards, but was asked for something with his photo on it.

Co-host Dana Perino asked Hemmer if he showed his Fox News badge. He didn’t say why he didn’t show that or a drivers license.

“I turned around and walked out,” Hemmer said. “You guys can have it. Good luck. The joint was empty.”

Fox News requires all of its employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.

You can see the exchange between Hemmer and Perino below: