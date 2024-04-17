Bill Maher Calls Actors ‘P**sies’ For Refusing To Work With Woody Allen

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bill Maher came out guns blazing while defending disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen.

While chatting about “cancel culture” in Hollywood amid the #MeToo movement during a new episode of his “Club Random” podcast, Maher referenced the sexual abuse allegations against the director.

Allen was accused of molesting his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992 when she was 7. He was also scrutinized for marrying his ex Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, who he first met when she was 10.

Allen was never prosecuted or charged in connection with the alleged molestation. He has maintained his innocence in the years following the accusations, notably denying the claims in his 2020 book, “Apropos of Nothing.”

“I don’t think he committed that crime” Maher told his guest, former news anchor Katie Couric, during an episode that aired on Sunday. “There was two police investigations that exonerated him.”

Maher went on to slam the actors who’ve turned their backs on Allen over the abuse allegations.

“There’s these actors who won’t work with him anymore, and some of them made movies with him are saying, ‘I regret doing that.’ What a bunch of pussies!” Maher said. “First of all, it’s a very improbable crime that they’re accusing him of. Plainly, the other party had motivation and was vindictive.”

The comedian alluded to the HBO documentary “Allen v. Farrow,” which details Farrow’s claims against Allen, and claimed it was biased and told from “her point of view.”

“So first of all, I just flat-out believe him,” Maher added. “I believe a 57-year-old man didn’t suddenly become a child molester in the middle of a divorce proceeding and a custody battle in a house full of adults in broad daylight.”

Couric argued to Maher that there’s “some pretty damning” evidence, including Allen’s relationship with a high school student, that supports Farrow’s accusations.

She said Allen wanted his girlfriend to “dress up in little anklets and Mary Janes and baby doll dresses” as an example of evidence, prompting Maher to double down on defending the “Annie Hall” director.

“Do you think he’s the only guy who likes that? Really?” Maher questioned Couric. “Do you think he’s the first guy who wanted his girlfriend to dress in anklets and babydoll [dresses]? That’s what we grew up on, that’s what we find sexy. … That doesn’t make you a pervert.”

