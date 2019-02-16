Bill Maher began Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time” with a blistering dissection of President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden declaration of a national emergency to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“He did it, fucko did it today,” said Maher, who described Trump’s address as “just completely crackers.”

“I know I’ve said that before, but this was just one long, baseless, incoherent, stream of consciousness, call-the-nursing-home rant,” he added.

Maher later repeated his theory, which he previously made in the days before the 2016 election, about how a slow-moving right-wing coup is taking over the country. This is “democracy-hanging-by-a-thread kind of stuff,” he added.