Bill Maher: America Does Need To Build A Wall

Bill Maher agreed on Friday that America needs to build a wall.

But not the barrier that President Donald Trump is advocating on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Instead, the “Real Time” host said the country should construct “a sea wall” to combat climate change “because the ice is melting and rising oceans are going to swallow Miami.”

Maher warned Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) that “in 20 years you’re going to be the senator from Atlantis.”

“What is it with Republicans and the environment?” Maher asked. “They never waver in their commitment to do nothing.”

“Carbon is killing us,” he later added. “Mexicans are not.”

Check out the clip here: