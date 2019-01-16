Bill Maher Nails Problem Of Praising GOP's White Supremacy Stance

“I mean, look where the bar is Chris, that we’re cheering the Republicans because they say we don’t believe in white supremacy,” Maher said in a discussion about the House voting to condemn white supremacy and white nationalism following the racist remarks made by Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) in a New York Times interview.

“This is how far down we’ve gone,” added Maher, who in 2017 apologized for using a racial slur on his “Real Time” show, which returns to HBO this Friday.

Maher said he was “glad” GOP lawmakers had drawn “the line somewhere because I was beginning to wonder if they would ever draw a line.”

“But again,” he added, “the question we always have to ask is what will the Republicans put up with?”

