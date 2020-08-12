Bill Maher Has Perfectly Reasonable Response To Trump's Insulting Tweet

President Donald Trump went after Bill Maher Wednesday on Twitter, but the comedian refused to take the bait.
The president railed about the way the host looked on the most recent episode of his HBO show, “Real Time With Bill Maher.”
It’s possible that Trump’s true ire was raised not by Maher’s appearance but by a particular skit on the show.
During the episode, Maher conducted a mock eulogy for the president after noting that Trump hasn’t attended funerals for famous and admired politicians like Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).
“What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘Make sure that asshole isn’t at my funeral’?” Maher said.
If Trump was hoping to anger the comedian with his tweet, it didn’t seem to work.
Maher responded to the president’s angry message in the manner of any reasonable person.
Trump’s tweet inspired even more clapback from other Twitter users.
You can see Maher's mock eulogy below.