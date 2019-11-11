Legendary Journalist Bill Moyers Says He Fears For The Nation For The First Time In His Life

Respected journalist Bill Moyers said Sunday that for the first time “in my long life” — including the Depression and World War II — he fears for the nation’s survival.

A “society, a democracy, can die of too many lies — and we’re getting close to that terminal moment unless we reverse the obsession with lies that are being fed around the country,” Moyers told Brian Stelter on CNN.

Hope lies in citizens paying careful attention to the televised impeachment hearings beginning this week on Wednesday and Friday in the House, noted Moyers, who served for two years as Lyndon Johnson’s press secretary. He has urged PBS to re-air the hearings during primetime so that they more easily be seen by working people.

“Do facts matter anymore?” Moyers asked, referring to the impeachment investigation. “I think they do. I think they mattered in the Watergate hearings, in the Clinton hearings, and I think they’ll matter this time, too.”

He referred to Trump’s “astonishing” response from the crowd at a campaign rally last month in Louisiana.

“They believed everything he said,” Moyers noted. “I’m hoping only 10% of those people watch the hearings ... They will see it is not a witch hunt, and they will begin to doubt their master. And they will begin to break off and maybe become a citizen again.”

Moyers believes Trump still has a “pretty good” chance of winning the 2020 election, but that only a “slight shift” in people who “begin to doubt” could make a significant difference.

Check out Moyers’ remarks in the clip above.

Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry.



On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, we will hear from William Taylor and George Kent.



On Friday, November 15, 2019, we will hear from Marie Yovanovitch.



More to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 6, 2019