Bill Murray Being Investigated For ‘Inappropriate Behavior' On Film Set

Filming has been shut down on the Searchlight Pictures film “Being Mortal” after a complaint was made against actor Bill Murray.

Production on the film, which was written and being directed by Aziz Ansari, was suspended after a complaint was made against the actor for “inappropriate behavior,” according to Deadline and The New York Times.

Advertisement

Details about the nature of the complaint or who it involved are unknown as is Murray’s involvement in the project going forward. Ansari was not a part of the complaint, nor was co-star Seth Rogen, Deadline reported.

Searchlight confirmed to HuffPost that the production was suspended, but declined to comment. Ansari did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Bill Murray attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards in March. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

The Times obtained a copy of a letter Searchlight sent to the movie’s cast and crew Wednesday.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it … After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time,” the letter read.

Advertisement

A source told the Times the incident occurred last Friday and resulted in a shutdown that day. The production spent three days the following week conducting an investigation, and determined that work on the movie would be shut down for the time being.

Murray, who got his start on “Saturday Night Live” in 1977 and went on to star in beloved films like “Caddyshack” and “Ghostbusters,” is a comedy icon. He is beloved for his understated humor, which has been at the forefront of many of director Wes Anderson’s films. He is also widely admired for his down-to-earth interactions with the public, like reading poetry to construction workers or turning up at random birthday parties.

Yet his public persona hasn’t been completely spotless.

In 2021, actor Lucy Liu told the the Los Angeles Times podcast “Asian Enough” that Murray verbally attacked her on the set of 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and used “inexcusable and unacceptable” language.

Advertisement

Ansari also received his fair share of public backlash after an unidentified woman told the website Babe.net in 2018 that the comedian pressured her into sexual relations during a date.