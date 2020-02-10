Bill Murray's Golf Stunt At Pebble Beach Pro-Am Is Oscar-Worthy

Actor Bill Murray played golf hundreds of miles north of the Oscars over the weekend, but his showmanship was pure Hollywood. (See the video below.)

The “Ghostbusters” star missed a putt during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in California, and did the most Bill Murray thing: He caught up to the ball as it was still rolling past the hole and, without looking, tapped it backward into the cup. He added a club flip and a smile for the finishing touch.

Yes, it was a violation. No, Murray didn’t seem to care as he soaked up the applause.

Bill Murray with the best thing you’ll see today. Just wait for the club flip 😂 pic.twitter.com/eDobeAkyVH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 9, 2020

Fans loved it and many couldn’t help but reference the actor’s “It’s in the hole” moment in the 1980 golf comedy “Caddyshack.”

