ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Murray's Golf Stunt At Pebble Beach Pro-Am Is Oscar-Worthy

The actor turned a missed putt into an amazing shot that was pure entertainment.

Actor Bill Murray played golf hundreds of miles north of the Oscars over the weekend, but his showmanship was pure Hollywood. (See the video below.)

The “Ghostbusters” star missed a putt during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in California, and did the most Bill Murray thing: He caught up to the ball as it was still rolling past the hole and, without looking, tapped it backward into the cup. He added a club flip and a smile for the finishing touch.

Yes, it was a violation. No, Murray didn’t seem to care as he soaked up the applause.

Fans loved it and many couldn’t help but reference the actor’s “It’s in the hole” moment in the 1980 golf comedy “Caddyshack.”

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

The Oscars Bill Murray Golf Caddyshack Pebble Beach, California
CONVERSATIONS