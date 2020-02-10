Bill Murray's Golf Stunt At Pebble Beach Pro-Am Is Oscar-Worthy

Actor Bill Murray played golf hundreds of miles north of the Oscars over the weekend, but his showmanship was pure Hollywood. (See the video below.)
The “Ghostbusters” star missed a putt during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in California, and did the most Bill Murray thing: He caught up to the ball as it was still rolling past the hole and, without looking, tapped it backward into the cup. He added a club flip and a smile for the finishing touch.
Yes, it was a violation. No, Murray didn’t seem to care as he soaked up the applause.
Fans loved it and many couldn’t help but reference the actor’s “It’s in the hole” moment in the 1980 golf comedy “Caddyshack.”
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter