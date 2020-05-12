Bill Murray And Guy Fieri To Face Off In Nacho Battle To Aid Restaurant Workers

This is nacho average publicity stunt.

Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will clash to see who makes superior nachos for a good cause, the Food Network announced on its Facebook page Monday.

“The Nacho Average Showdown,” which will air live on the network’s Facebook page on Friday at 5 p.m. ET, will raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund started by Fieri.

The fund provides financial assistance to restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic by giving those who apply online a one-time $500 grant.

Murray’s son Homer and Fieri’s son Hunter will help their dads during the nacho-making battle-royale. It will be hosted by Carla Hall and judged by basketball player Shaquille O’Neal and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews.

“My entire career has been in the restaurant business. From bussing tables to flambé captain to dishwasher to chef… I have done it all,” Fieri said in a press release announcing his relief fund through the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

“I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met … the heartbeats of their communities.”

The chef added:

“But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most … right now.”