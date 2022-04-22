Entertainment
Bill Nighy Reveals His 'Love Actually' Line That's Taken On A Life Of Its Own

The actor expects this line to end up in his obituary.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Actor Bill Nighy stole every scene he was in when he played the aging rock star Billy Mack in the 2003 Christmas rom-com “Love Actually.”

But he recently told British GQ that one line in particular has followed him everywhere since the film came out.

“When I die, if I get an obituary, it will say: ‘Hey kids, don’t buy drugs. Become a rock star, people give you them for free,’” he said.

Nighy said local youths follow him around reciting the line. He even heard it once from a customs inspector at an airport.

Nighy breaks down his role in that film and others ― including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Underworld” and “The Girl In The Cafe” ― below:

