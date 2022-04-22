Bill Nighy Reveals His 'Love Actually' Line That's Taken On A Life Of Its Own

Actor Bill Nighy stole every scene he was in when he played the aging rock star Billy Mack in the 2003 Christmas rom-com “Love Actually.”

But he recently told British GQ that one line in particular has followed him everywhere since the film came out.

Advertisement

“When I die, if I get an obituary, it will say: ‘Hey kids, don’t buy drugs. Become a rock star, people give you them for free,’” he said.

Nighy said local youths follow him around reciting the line. He even heard it once from a customs inspector at an airport.