Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy Reveals Adorable Reason His Oscar Date Was A Toy Rabbit

The British actor kept the little gray bunny close as he walked the red carpet before the Oscars.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Now that’s love, actually.

Bill Nighy turned heads on the Oscars’ red carpet Sunday night not because of his outfit (though he did look dashing) but because of his companion: a small and curiously stained toy rabbit.

Actor Bill Nighy introduces his Oscar date to the press.
Actor Bill Nighy introduces his Oscar date to the press.
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Eagle-eyed social media users noted that the gray bunny appeared to be from the Sylvanian Families, also known as Calico Critters, collection. The Guardian later identified it specifically as a member of the Sylvanian “Babblebrook Grey Rabbit” family.

On Monday, Nighy revealed that he was bunny-sitting for his granddaughter, and he took the role very seriously.

“My granddaughter’s schedule intensified and I was charged with rabbit-sitting responsibilities,” he told the Metro. “I wasn’t prepared to leave her unattended in a hotel room. The stakes are too high. Where I go, she goes.”

Bill Nighy was in charge of minding his granddaughter's toy rabbit on the night of the Oscars. He said the "stakes were too high" to leave the bunny in his hotel room.
Bill Nighy was in charge of minding his granddaughter's toy rabbit on the night of the Oscars. He said the "stakes were too high" to leave the bunny in his hotel room.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nighy was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Living.” The Oscar went to Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” but if there were an Academy Award for tiniest date, it’s clear who would have won.

Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

