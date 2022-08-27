Bill Nye Shares Thoughts On 'Painfully' Accurate 'Don't Look Up'

Bill Nye found the apocalyptic comedy film “Don’t Look Up” frighteningly realistic, but he fears many people didn’t really get it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the irony of ‘Don’t Look Up’ is lost on the people it was really intended for because it is so painfully close to what’s happening right now,” Nye said in a USA Today story Thursday.

Advertisement

He said the recent Netflix movie, which satirized the global response to climate change, was “preaching to the choir,” though he praised its portrayal of science.

The “Bill Nye the Science Guy” host has been outspoken about the dire need for governments to address climate change, exclaiming on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” in 2019 that “the planet’s on fucking fire!”

Nye’s new show, “The End Is Nye,” is a docuseries that focuses on disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes.

“I get killed at the end of the first half of every show,” he told E! News this month. “But then, with television, I come back and we have this optimistic view of the future and we convey it.”