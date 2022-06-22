Liza Mundy (left) and Bill Nye in May. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Bill Nye is celebrating his first month as a married man.

The host of “Bill Nye the Science Guy” tied the knot with journalist and author Liza Mundy in May, People confirmed Wednesday. The ceremony took place in the Enid A. Haupt Garden of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., and was officiated by “Star Trek” actor Robert Picardo.

Photos of the nuptials were shared on social media by former White House photographer Pete Souza. The couple also wrote their own vows, which one attendee described as “equal parts moving and comical.”

Advertisement

Mundy, a former Washington Post reporter, mentioned Nye’s mother, cryptanalyst Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, in her 2017 book, “Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II.”

Nye reached out to Mundy over email following the release of the book, and the two began dating shortly afterward.

The pair have kept their relationship mostly private. Last week, they attended the premiere of Nye’s new Peacock series “The End is Nye” together at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. And in March, Mundy was by Nye’s side at the Captain Planet Foundation’s 30th anniversary gala in Atlanta.

The news comes as Nye is gearing up for a return to television later this summer. Due out Aug. 25, Peacock’s “The End is Nye” finds Nye exploring “the most epic global disasters imaginable ― both natural and unnatural ― and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them,” according to press notes.

Advertisement