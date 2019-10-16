Bill O’Reilly’s Attack On Beto O’Rourke Backfires Spectacularly

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s attack on Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke didn’t go as planned.
During Tuesday night’s debate, the former Texas congressman said that he had met a woman who was working four jobs while raising her special needs child. O’Reilly claimed it was a lie:
The candidate replied with some receipts:
O’Rourke’s digital director was even more blunt:
O’Reilly was apparently live-tweeting from home since he no longer has a job on TV. It was revealed in 2017 that he paid at least $45 million to settle multiple sexual harassment claims, including $32 million to a former Fox News analyst.
During one point in his live-tweeting, O’Reilly needed to walk his dog. When he came back, he must’ve found his mentions blowing up because O’Rourke and his aide weren’t the only ones replying: