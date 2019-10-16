Bill O’Reilly’s Attack On Beto O’Rourke Backfires Spectacularly

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s attack on Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke didn’t go as planned.

During Tuesday night’s debate, the former Texas congressman said that he had met a woman who was working four jobs while raising her special needs child. O’Reilly claimed it was a lie:

Beto says he met a woman working FOUR jobs. And raising a special needs child. I don’t believe him. Sorry. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 16, 2019

The candidate replied with some receipts:

This is her. Her name is Gina. Her daughter's name is Summer. The problem with our economy is she has to live in her car—while a disgraced TV host like you makes millions. https://t.co/J1Scsu3GJ5 pic.twitter.com/W1shXxVyeg — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 16, 2019

O’Rourke’s digital director was even more blunt:

I was there. Her name was Gina. Her daughter is named Summer. Here's their picture.



Asshole.https://t.co/Mbo8mnYTLE pic.twitter.com/jozvEMECwP — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) October 16, 2019

O’Reilly was apparently live-tweeting from home since he no longer has a job on TV. It was revealed in 2017 that he paid at least $45 million to settle multiple sexual harassment claims, including $32 million to a former Fox News analyst.

During one point in his live-tweeting, O’Reilly needed to walk his dog. When he came back, he must’ve found his mentions blowing up because O’Rourke and his aide weren’t the only ones replying:

