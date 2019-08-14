Twitter Users Mock Bill O’Reilly's Hilariously Terrible ‘Research’ Into Trump

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly defended President Donald Trump from accusations that he empowers white supremacists or is one himself.

O’Reilly claims he’s done the “research” and found no evidence that Trump promotes “Caucasian dominance.”

That has some Twitter users wondering what passes for “research” for O’Reilly.

Trump was a leader of the “birther” movement that questioned the birthplace of former President Barack Obama. He’s attacked immigrants ― especially Mexicans and Muslims ― and reportedly said “we should have more people from places like Norway.”

He’s dismissed Haiti and nations in Africa as “shithole” countries, and last month told four women of color in Congress to “go back” to their own countries.

Yet O’Reilly wrote on his website that linking Trump to the white supremacy movement is “a cheap piece of political propaganda” and a “myth” akin to the Loch Ness Monster.

O’Reilly, who left Fox News in 2017 after it was revealed that he paid at least $45 million in total to settle multiple allegations of sexual harassment, also tweeted:

While researching my upcoming book “The United States of Trump,” we could not find one example of the President discussing skin color in a pejorative way or promoting Caucasian dominance. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) August 13, 2019

O’Reilly’s tweet earned a “thank you” from Trump. But it also had some 11,000 other replies ― and many of them were a lot like these:

Hey @BillOReilly, remember when @realDonaldTrump:



Told some non-whites to "go back" from where they came?



Said Mexicans were "rapists"



Said a US judge couldn't be fair b/c he was "Mexican"?



Remember when you sexually harassed many women? Sorry I went off topic. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/LLRxjyrhRL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 14, 2019

I guess you didn’t look under Barack Obama’s Kenyan birth curtificate, near shithole countries, or Low IQ Maxine Waters, did you.



Fuck you Bill. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 13, 2019

Alabama Governor George Wallace never said, “I’m a racist, y’all!” So I guess he wasn’t. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 13, 2019

Hire better researchers. — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 14, 2019

Let me help you.



Trump on his superior genetics & German blood. He'll never denounce Nazis / white supremacists



pic.twitter.com/jGeGICjRcw — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 13, 2019

Nazis are fine people. Hispanics are rapists. Muslims are vermin. Build the wall. Muslim travel ban. Shit-hole countries.



Do those words ring any bells, Bill? Or do they just not count as racism if you agree with them? — RD Hale 🌹 Outrider (@SkyeCitySeries) August 13, 2019

How about when he said Puerto Ricans want everything done for them? After at hurricane ravaged the island?https://t.co/WNoUbFwbYk — Morten Øverbye (@morten) August 14, 2019

And yet, what Trump has said about the Central Park Five, and has never since recanted, comes through loud and clear. https://t.co/ZpmBkbj6EN — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) August 14, 2019

“Black guys counting my money! I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day. … I think that the guy is lazy. And it’s probably not his fault, because laziness is a trait in blacks. It really is, I believe that." — Mark Stern (@mfstern) August 13, 2019

Hmmm Trump and his father were sued for discriminating against blacks. They refused to rent to people of color. — Quaker Nana (@QuakerNana) August 13, 2019

Dang Bill. Have you not been watching his ACTIONS? They speak much louder than words. — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) August 13, 2019

Remember when Nixon’s DoJ sued Trump for not renting to blacks? Good times @BillOReilly good times https://t.co/scCgOlrdfh — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) August 13, 2019

Old white racist @BillOReilly trying to stay relevant. Here let me help you with your "research" your birther pal Trump on Mexicans, "they're rapists, they're bringing crime"....need more help with your "research", hit me up. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) August 13, 2019

5 days ago 🙄 pic.twitter.com/olEouEvNnj — Yuri Thomas (@YuriThomas99) August 14, 2019

I had no idea you wrote fantasy — monicamichelle (@PhotographerWRS) August 14, 2019