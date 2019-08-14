Twitter Users Mock Bill O’Reilly's Hilariously Terrible ‘Research’ Into Trump

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly defended President Donald Trump from accusations that he empowers white supremacists or is one himself.
O’Reilly claims he’s done the “research” and found no evidence that Trump promotes “Caucasian dominance.”
That has some Twitter users wondering what passes for “research” for O’Reilly.
Trump was a leader of the “birther” movement that questioned the birthplace of former President Barack Obama. He’s attacked immigrants ― especially Mexicans and Muslims ― and reportedly said “we should have more people from places like Norway.”
He’s dismissed Haiti and nations in Africa as “shithole” countries, and last month told four women of color in Congress to “go back” to their own countries.
Yet O’Reilly wrote on his website that linking Trump to the white supremacy movement is “a cheap piece of political propaganda” and a “myth” akin to the Loch Ness Monster.
O’Reilly, who left Fox News in 2017 after it was revealed that he paid at least $45 million in total to settle multiple allegations of sexual harassment, also tweeted:
O’Reilly’s tweet earned a “thank you” from Trump. But it also had some 11,000 other replies ― and many of them were a lot like these: