Bill O’Reilly Drops Accidental Truth Bomb On America's History Of ‘Racist White Men’

The former Fox News host's attempt to mock the "radical left" doesn't go as planned.

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly received congratulations from his critics ― just not for the reasons he was hoping for.

On Monday, O’Reilly attempted to slam calls for reparations for the descendants of slaves in a series of tweets and a blog post on his website. As it turned out, his explanation unintentionally had more than a ring of truth to it:

O’Reilly left Fox News in shame in 2017 after reports he paid millions to settle multiple allegations of sexual harassment led to an advertiser boycott. O’Reilly paid $32 million to settle with one of his accusers, and at least $45 million in total, The New York Times reported.

Or as some of his critics on Twitter were quick to remind him, he paid a form of reparations. Perhaps that’s why he’s not a fan of paying money to settle allegations of past wrongdoing. Others were simply stunned by his reference to “racist white men” creating a country “whereby white guys would run everything”:

