Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly had a hot take on the resignation announcement of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) — and got a blunt reminder of his own scandals in response.
On Tuesday, Cuomo announced he would resign in 14 days after an investigation from the New York state attorney general found he’d sexually harassed multiple female staffers.
“Like Cuomo, many of the loudest woke voices have quiet resumes that are appalling; especially in the media and in Hollywood,” O’Reilly responded on Twitter to the news.
Critics suggested O’Reilly really wasn’t the right person to chime in, given the Donald Trump apologist’s 2017 departure from Fox News over sexual harassment allegations that were settled to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.
“For once in his life, he’s speaking from experience,” cracked the “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” show.