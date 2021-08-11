Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly had a hot take on the resignation announcement of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) — and got a blunt reminder of his own scandals in response.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced he would resign in 14 days after an investigation from the New York state attorney general found he’d sexually harassed multiple female staffers.

“Like Cuomo, many of the loudest woke voices have quiet resumes that are appalling; especially in the media and in Hollywood,” O’Reilly responded on Twitter to the news.

Critics suggested O’Reilly really wasn’t the right person to chime in, given the Donald Trump apologist’s 2017 departure from Fox News over sexual harassment allegations that were settled to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

“For once in his life, he’s speaking from experience,” cracked the “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” show.

Well you can say this about Bill O'Reilly: He definitely has personal experience in this realm. https://t.co/MzHOEuPy8e — Allison Carter (@AllisonLCarter) August 10, 2021

RIP self-awareness. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 10, 2021

For once in his life, he’s speaking from experience. https://t.co/AihaqczXUv — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 10, 2021

Thanks Bill.



Over to you Matt Lauer. — YS (@NYinLA2121) August 10, 2021

Bill O'Reilly has 32 million reasons to sit out any discussion of sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/wsqDpyWnih — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2021

32 million dollars' worth of irony detectors just exploded. — Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) August 10, 2021

Is there a version of the “Spider-Man pointing at himself ” meme except Spider-Man has just paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment claim? pic.twitter.com/CwnjYPpLVs — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) August 10, 2021

Maybe sit this one out, Bill-O. https://t.co/hGvf2KEPH7 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 10, 2021

Hey, remember when you were on Fox News? Why aren’t you still there? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 10, 2021

Hmmm...@BillOReilly🧐🤔https://t.co/m7eVOPq5l1

Bill O'Reilly Settled a Sex Harassment Claim for $32 Million — Kaylan Donahou (@kaylan_donahou) August 10, 2021

Man, look in a mirror! pic.twitter.com/LoOg6zuhXm — Adi Pakfar (@docadi) August 10, 2021

Bill O'Reilly walking around his own house, very calmly and precisely trying to push open a door that needs to be pulled. https://t.co/odM7DVsq9f — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 10, 2021

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/kV0g83mMZ7 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 10, 2021

the cognitive dissonance of boomer sexual harassers who benefited from years of institutional protection taking their dunks on cuomo today https://t.co/E0AaupbEVp — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) August 10, 2021