Bill O'Reilly's Andrew Yang Taunt Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly resurfaced on Twitter to send off Andrew Yang, who ended his presidential campaign on Tuesday after an 8th place finish in the New Hampshire primary.
Although Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won in the Granite State, O’Reilly suggested that Yang should still follow through with his proposed universal basic income idea of giving all Americans $1,000 a month ― and pay for it himself:
Given that O’Reilly has paid at least $45 million to settle multiple sexual harassment claims ― including $32 million to a former Fox News analyst ― the tweet didn’t exactly go over well:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter