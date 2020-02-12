Bill O'Reilly's Andrew Yang Taunt Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly resurfaced on Twitter to send off Andrew Yang, who ended his presidential campaign on Tuesday after an 8th place finish in the New Hampshire primary.

Although Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won in the Granite State, O’Reilly suggested that Yang should still follow through with his proposed universal basic income idea of giving all Americans $1,000 a month ― and pay for it himself:

Andrew Yang dropped out but he should still give everyone a thousand bucks. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 12, 2020

Given that O’Reilly has paid at least $45 million to settle multiple sexual harassment claims ― including $32 million to a former Fox News analyst ― the tweet didn’t exactly go over well:

That’s usually you paying out the NDA in millions — Denise Wu (@denisewu) February 12, 2020

Shhhh remember why you don't have a job anymore? pic.twitter.com/CEWpt4aZxV — Chris Hennessey (@chrishennessey) February 12, 2020

Mr. $32 million, you should sit this one out! pic.twitter.com/HuGYFx056e — Danielle Harr (@freespirit74) February 12, 2020

I think you still owe at least a thousand bucks to every woman that's ever met you. — Baker (@TheRyanBaker) February 12, 2020

That’s nothing compared to your 32 million in payouts huh Bill — Not Impeached** O’s Girl (@terrij68) February 12, 2020

Andrew Yang is an honorable man who doesn’t harass women, Bill! — LaVonne Bray (@Bluestocking66) February 12, 2020

At least Yang was talking about giving everyone money for a good reason.



Not because he sexually harassed them to the tune of 45 million dollars. — J. Strand (@DJ_Ajaxx) February 12, 2020