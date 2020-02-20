Bill O'Reilly Delivers The Worst Possible Take On The Democratic Debate

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly tried his hand at live-tweeting Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.

But one of his hot takes seemed to be more a damning statement about his own past sexual misconduct than anything else.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was criticized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for allegations of sexual harassment at his company and the nondisclosure agreements used to keep the complainants from speaking out.

O’Reilly has his own history with such agreements, having paid at least $45 million in settlements, including $32 million to a former Fox News analyst, after facing sexual harassment allegations — a scandal that eventually cost him his job on Fox News.

Yet he tweeted:

Warren pounding Bloomberg about non disclosure agreements signed by women. All companies have those. Bloomberg looks weak. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 20, 2020

O’Reilly’s other tweets included less-than-insightful messages about Warren’s supposed “desperation,” former Vice President Joe Biden’s “babbling” and Sen. Bernie Sander’s (I-Vt.) “bulging” eyes.

But given his personal history, it was O’Reilly’s comments about NDAs that lit up Twitter:

