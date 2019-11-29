A Thanksgiving Photo That Bill O'Reilly Posted To Twitter Is Freaking People Out

Bill O’Reilly’s promotional tweet for his interview with President Donald Trump went viral on Thursday, but not in the way he would likely have wanted.

The disgraced former Fox News host used a photograph of himself with his pet corgi Holly to boost the chat with Trump and to wish his 3.1 million followers a “Happy Thanksgiving!”

But many wits on Twitter noted the look in the dog’s eyes:

Happy Thanksgiving! Hope everyone heard the interview with the President, https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C has it. pic.twitter.com/q6TEWEI8Cs — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 28, 2019

Some tweeters joked the panicked-looking pooch was being held hostage.

Others responded by recalling O’Reilly’s 2017 dismissal from the widely watched conservative network for alleged sexual misconduct ― referencing the reported tens of millions of dollars he spent settling claims.

That dog needs prayers....and a lawyer. https://t.co/Gnv41BF7rd — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 29, 2019

We are all that dog. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) November 29, 2019

This is clearly a hostage situation. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 29, 2019

I have never in my life seen a more obvious dog that is a hostage pic.twitter.com/hVDEuSLhZu — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 29, 2019

Doggo: “FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, SOMEONE GET ME OUTTA THIS PRISON OF MISERY!” — A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) November 28, 2019

The dog’s expression is all of us. — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) November 28, 2019

No one had a worse Thanksgiving than Bill O'Reilly's dog. NO ONE. pic.twitter.com/IbHx4RDZPK — Pete Catapano (@pcatapano) November 29, 2019

O'Reilly's gonna now have to pay that poor dog $32 million. https://t.co/aw2dg2Xqcg — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 28, 2019

I’m pretty sure Bill O’Reilly’s Thanksgiving tweet should launch a dog rescue campaign, no? pic.twitter.com/wJz1fAC7Tw — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 28, 2019

When your last remaining friend be like S-O-S! https://t.co/IPe4Mz5pjb — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) November 29, 2019

That dog looks like it just found out how much money you paid to women to keep them from talking about whatever it is you did to them. — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) November 29, 2019

You are about to write at a $32,000,000 check to that dog. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 28, 2019

The expression on your dog's face is the same as that of every woman you sexually assaulted and harassed at @FOXNews



So glad you're now podcasting to 12 people from your basement @BillOReilly — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 28, 2019

That poor dog https://t.co/GQuxBEPtyW — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 29, 2019

Dogs will love literally anyone except for Bill O’Reilly — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 28, 2019

The dog is clearly signaling for help. pic.twitter.com/nW1QQUcZIF — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2019