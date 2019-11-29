A Thanksgiving Photo That Bill O'Reilly Posted To Twitter Is Freaking People Out

Bill O’Reilly’s promotional tweet for his interview with President Donald Trump went viral on Thursday, but not in the way he would likely have wanted.
The disgraced former Fox News host used a photograph of himself with his pet corgi Holly to boost the chat with Trump and to wish his 3.1 million followers a “Happy Thanksgiving!”
But many wits on Twitter noted the look in the dog’s eyes:
Some tweeters joked the panicked-looking pooch was being held hostage.
Others responded by recalling O’Reilly’s 2017 dismissal from the widely watched conservative network for alleged sexual misconduct ― referencing the reported tens of millions of dollars he spent settling claims.
